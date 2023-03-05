Two people killed in head-on crash in Westmoreland County
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are dead after a crash in Westmoreland County.
According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Joseph Gshinsky and 61-year-old Sherry Shaffer died when Gshinsky crossed the center line and slammed into the vehicle being driven by Shaffer head-on.
Gshinsky was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it's believed that speed played a role.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.