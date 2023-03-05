Watch CBS News
Two people killed in head-on crash in Westmoreland County

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Two people are dead after a crash in Westmoreland County. 

According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Joseph Gshinsky and 61-year-old Sherry Shaffer died when Gshinsky crossed the center line and slammed into the vehicle being driven by Shaffer head-on. 

Gshinsky was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it's believed that speed played a role. 

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. 

