Two people injured in White Oak vehicle accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A White Oak police cruiser was involved in a vehicle accident early Saturday evening.

"At approximately 2030 Hours a White Oak officer was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Fire units from White Oak 299 and Rainbow 300 along with EMS units from North Versailles 390 and North Huntington 211 arrived on the scene quickly to assist all patients," a Facebook statement read.

Nicholas Kurta / Facebook

Officials later confirmed the incident took place between Lincoln Way and Kelly Street. At least two people were transported from the scene, officials added.

Nicholas Kurta / Facebook

