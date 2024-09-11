Two people accused of stealing packages from homes on Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people are accused of stealing numerous packages from people's homes on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 said on Facebook that officers stopped two people after receiving calls from concerned citizens in the city's South Side Flats neighborhood.

Thanks to some concerned citizens in the South Side Flats, Zone 3 officers stopped and detained two individuals... Posted by Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 3 on Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Police say the two people were arrested for other charges and were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

A large amount of property that had been stolen has been recovered by police and anyone who recognizes the items are asked to go to the Zone 3 station along East Warrington Avenue in Allentown.

You're asked to bring proof of ownership to claim your stolen items.

Anyone with photo or video evidence of thefts taking place on the South Side is asked to contact police as well.