Multiple fire crews called to two separate fires in McKeesport overnight

It was a busy night for firefighters in McKeesport as they were called to multiple fires, and a lot of the crews who were called ended up working into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Along with crews from McKeesport, crews from White Oak and Glassport were also called to fight the fires.

The first call came just after 1 a.m. for a fire a a home in the 500 block of Olive Street between Lincoln Street and Grant Street.

Not long after that call, another call came in for a fire at a home in the 600 block of Shaw Avenue near Huey Street and Cornell Street.

As of around 7 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

At the Olive Street fire, the fire marshal is on scene investigating.

The cause of both fires has yet to be determined.