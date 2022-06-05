2 men shot in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were shot in Homestead Saturday night.

Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called to Homestead after 911 was notified of a shooting on West 12th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said first responders found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, police said.

There's been no word on any suspects.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.