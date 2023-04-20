2 men arrested on abuse of corpse charges after body dumped in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men wanted on abuse of corpse charges after a body was dumped in Scott Township nearly a year ago were arrested.

Allegheny County police said 52-year-old Abdullah Faheem was found housed under an alias at the Lorain Correctional Institution on a parole violation.

The Allegheny County sheriff's fugitive squad took 33-year-old Bradley Smith into custody in New Kensington. Police said he also had an active warrant for violating parole on a 2011 voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Both were charged with abuse of a corpse and criminal conspiracy after police said they left the body of 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll in the road.

Scott Township police found Carroll's body after they were called to the area of Booth Way and Boden Avenue on May 8. Allegheny County police said video showed a sedan stopped at the scene in the early morning and Carroll's body was dragged from the car and dumped at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said, and the medical examiner later ruled the cause of his death to be alcohol and drug intoxication of marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl. His manner of death was undetermined.