Watch CBS News
Local News

2 guns stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoints in single day

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two guns were stopped at TSA checkpoints in one day at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday. 

The TSA said a Pittsburgh man had a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets and a Wexford man had a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets.

"These two guns caught on Friday were the fourth guns caught by our officers in carry-on bags so far this month. It is vital that travelers remember that their guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint," said Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA's federal security director for the airport, in a press release.   

Earlier this month, an airport employee and a Munhall man were caught with guns two days in a row. 

The TSA said just because someone has a concealed carry permit doesn't mean they can carry a gun onto a plane. Passengers can only travel with firearms if they're unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case in checked baggage. 

People who bring firearms to TSA checkpoints get a citation by airport police and a stiff financial civil penalty. 

Last year, 26 guns were confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints. The four this month bring 2023's total to five. 

First published on March 27, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.