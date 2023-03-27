2 guns stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport TSA checkpoints in single day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two guns were stopped at TSA checkpoints in one day at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday.

The TSA said a Pittsburgh man had a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets and a Wexford man had a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets.

"These two guns caught on Friday were the fourth guns caught by our officers in carry-on bags so far this month. It is vital that travelers remember that their guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint," said Karen Keys-Turner, the TSA's federal security director for the airport, in a press release.

Earlier this month, an airport employee and a Munhall man were caught with guns two days in a row.

The TSA said just because someone has a concealed carry permit doesn't mean they can carry a gun onto a plane. Passengers can only travel with firearms if they're unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case in checked baggage.

People who bring firearms to TSA checkpoints get a citation by airport police and a stiff financial civil penalty.

Last year, 26 guns were confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints. The four this month bring 2023's total to five.