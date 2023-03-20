TSA: Pittsburgh International Airport employee, Munhall man caught with guns at security checkpoints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh International Airport employee and a Munhall man were stopped with guns at security checkpoints two days in a row, the Transportation Security Administration said.

Officials said a Pittsburgh woman who worked at the airport had a 9 mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets on Saturday. Her employee ID was confiscated after the gun was found.

A day earlier, Allegheny County police arrested a man from Munhall on a weapons charge after the TSA said officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun.

"Guns are not permitted through any airport security checkpoint," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's federal security director for the airport, in a press release. "It does not matter if you are coming through a checkpoint to catch a flight or to get to your job working in the airport, under no circumstances should someone be bringing a firearm to our security checkpoints."

The TSA said just because someone has a concealed carry permit doesn't mean they can carry a gun onto a plane. Passengers can only travel with firearms if they're unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case in checked baggage.

Last year, 26 guns were confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoints. The two found on Friday and Saturday bring 2023's total to three.