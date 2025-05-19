3 dead, including 5-year-old child, in the aftermath of pedestrian-train collision in Ohio

The body of a 5-year-old girl was found in the Sandusky River in downtown Fremont, Ohio, in the aftermath of a pedestrian-train collision.

The accident happened about 7 p.m. Sunday near the Miles Newton Bridge over the Sandusky River. The rail tracks and trestle, which travel close to the Miles Newton Bridge, run about 40 feet above the river. The river and its banks are a popular fishing location, especially in the spring.

City officials held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the incident.

Two women were reported dead shortly after the accident.

A 14-month-old girl was airlifted to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, according to press conference reports. Fremont's Safety Service Director Ken Frost later said that the child has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ohio.

"Our No. 1 goal as a community today is to pray," Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez said when authorities were still looking for the child. "All of our resources are out on the Sandusky River.".

The names of those involved are expected to be released later Monday.

The Miles Newton Bridge, which follows Hayes Avenue, was closed to traffic for the search and investigation; the nearby State Street Bridge remained open.

What we know so far

Although the circumstances are still under investigation, authorities said the family group was walking on the train tracks when the accident happened. The rail tracks are marked with "no trespassing" signs.

"It is not common for pedestrians to be there," the mayor said.

It is spring white bass fishing season in Fremont, with out-of-town visitors typically among the downtown anglers this time of year.

"Although these folks are not from Fremont, we welcome everyone to our community," Sanchez said.

Recovery efforts

Several specialized teams, dive teams, and first responder drone teams, including the Toledo Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, were called to assist. The crews worked into the night and resumed in the morning.

The child's body was found about noon on Monday near the bridge.

Fremont Fire Chief Paul Halbisen explained that the river winds and does not follow a straight path. It also has variable depth, including in the downtown area, where anglers tend to line up for fishing spots. "It's tricky," he said. "There is significant difficulty with any river rescue."