Twelve kids become Americans at citizenship ceremony at Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A dozen kids took their oath of citizenship at the Heinz History Center on Tuesday.

The naturalization ceremony was held steps away from the Mr. Rogers Neighborhood exhibit.

The 12 children who took part in the ceremony were between the ages of 12 and 17 and come from a dozen different countries including Egypt, Israel, Nepal, Togo, and Ethiopia.

The special ceremonies are held occasionally to celebrate the naturalization of young immigrants who have become citizens through their naturalized parents or through adoption.

In 2020, more than 625,000 people were naturalized as U.S. citizens.