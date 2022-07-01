Turtle Creek man facing charges for file-sharing network of child pornography
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) - A man from Turtle Creek is facing charges for thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos of child pornography.
Richard Montgomery faces more than 30 felony charges.
Investigators found a file-sharing network with the files for public download.
They said they traced the network back to Montgomery's computer.
He was arrested in April and told investigators that he specifically looks for young girls of a certain age.
