Watch CBS News
Local News

Turtle Creek man facing charges for file-sharing network of child pornography

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested for child pornography
Man arrested for child pornography 00:26

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) - A man from Turtle Creek is facing charges for thousands of pictures and hundreds of videos of child pornography.

Richard Montgomery faces more than 30 felony charges.

Investigators found a file-sharing network with the files for public download.

They said they traced the network back to Montgomery's computer.

He was arrested in April and told investigators that he specifically looks for young girls of a certain age.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 6:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.