Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots in Pittsburgh and Greensburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday.

P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.

In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.