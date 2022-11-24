Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots in Pittsburgh and Greensburg

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots in Pittsburgh and Greensburg
Thousands of runners wake up early for turkey trots in Pittsburgh and Greensburg 00:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 8,000 runners and walkers woke up early for turkey trots across the region on Thursday. 

P3R says 6,000 participants from 40 different states and two countries ranging from six months to 86 years old laced up to help raise money for the YMCA and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Pittsburgh's YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh Turkey Trot.

In Westmoreland County, turkey trotters got out bright and early for the Greensburg Run. The race attracted more than 2,000 people. Since the trot started, it has raised more than $650,000 for local charities.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 6:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.