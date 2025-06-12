Trump to attend energy and innovation summit in Pittsburgh

President Trump will visit Pittsburgh to attend the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit next month.

Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick is spearheading the summit at Carnegie Mellon University on July 15. McCormick's office announced that Mr. Trump will attend the summit, which will bring together leaders in energy and artificial intelligence as well as investors, labor and trade leaders and government officials. Mr. Trump just visited Pittsburgh at the end of May to talk about the U.S. Steel-Nippon deal and announce tariffs.

"There's no question that the path to American energy dominance runs directly through Pennsylvania, and this Summit will celebrate all our Commonwealth has to offer," McCormick said in a news release. "Harnessing Pennsylvania's unique strengths to attract new data center investment and energy infrastructure development will jumpstart Pennsylvania's economy, create great, new jobs, and bolster our national security."

The news comes after the Shapiro administration on Monday announced that Amazon will pump $20 billion into Pennsylvania to create high-tech cloud computing and artificial intelligence innovation campuses. Gov. Josh Shapiro said it's the largest private sector investment in the commonwealth's history.

McCormick says that Pennsylvania's natural gas resources, skilled workforce, access to water and research institutions make the state "a logical base" to power America's technological future.

"The Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit will align the leading energy companies, the most innovative AI platforms, global investors, and labor and trades behind President Trump's agenda to unleash American energy potential. Together, we can usher in a new age of energy production and power the AI and technological revolution. I am grateful to President Trump for announcing he will join us in Pittsburgh," McCormick said in the news release.