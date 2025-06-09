Leaders applaud Amazon's "historic investment" in Pennsylvania data centers

State leaders and Amazon came together on Monday to announce a historic investment.

Amazon is pumping $20 billion into Pennsylvania to create high-tech cloud computing and artificial intelligence innovation campuses.

Governor Josh Shapiro says it's the largest private sector investment in the commonwealth's history.

"An initial announcement of about $20 billion in multiple state-of-the-art data centers across our commonwealth that will power our global economy and the future of artificial intelligence," said Governor Shapiro.

"These facilities are really going to serve as the backbone of America's AI infrastructure, helping make sure that the United States continues to remain at the forefront of global technology innovation," said Kevin Miller, vice president of global data centers for Amazon Web Services.

The data centers will be built in Luzerne County and a former U.S. Steel mill in Bucks County. But Amazon says other parts of Pennsylvania are under consideration.

"It is just the beginning, because our administration is actively engaged with Amazon on additional sites in our commonwealth," Shapiro said.

The governor said the investment is expected to create at least 1,250 jobs and thousands of local construction jobs.

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Dave McCormick applauded the announcement and said it builds momentum ahead of his upcoming Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh next month.

"Pennsylvania is blessed; we have amazing assets. We have the second-largest energy capability in the country, the fourth-largest natural gas reserves in the world. We have the absolute best skilled workforce, hardest-working workforce," said McCormick.

Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian released a statement about the Amazon investment announcement, saying,

"This historic investment by AWS – and the research and innovation network it envisions – will deliver unprecedented computing power and strengthen Pennsylvania's position as the nation's premier AI and energy hub. It will also create jobs in skilled trades, hasten the speed of innovation and supercharge startup growth. Carnegie Mellon University, working with research universities across Pennsylvania, is ready to help lead planning efforts for this research network, and we congratulate Governor Josh Shapiro, AWS and stakeholders across the Commonwealth on this extraordinary partnership."