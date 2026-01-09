Truck lands upright, slams into Robinson Township apartment building

An overnight crash at a Robinson Township apartment complex sent a truck slamming into the side of a building.

The crash happened at the Chestnut Ridge Apartment Homes off of Ridge Road and the truck flipped upright onto its hood, landing against the building early Friday morning.

A truck flipped upright and crashed into an apartment building in Robinson Township early Friday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers told KDKA the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Friday.

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said. The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the crash but first responders at the scene said the truck is believed to have come off of Bayer Road, through a field, and down into the apartment complex.

Photos from inside the apartment building posted by the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company showed what appeared to be significant structural damage and the rear part of the truck poking through an apartment's window.

The apartment where the truck slammed into the building is believed to be vacant.