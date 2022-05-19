Truck catches on fire, closes Parkway West

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were on the scene of a large fire on the Parkway West Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: KDKA viewer)

The truck caught on fire in the westbound lanes of 376, state police said.

PennDOT said both directions were closed between the Campbells Run Road and Ridge Road exits, though one lane has reopened on each side.

Details are limited, and it's not clear what led up to the fire.

Photos from the scene show bright flames and heavy smoke pouring out of a truck.

There's been no word on any injuries.