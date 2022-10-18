Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.
The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.
Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.
The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.