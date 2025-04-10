Rainy conditions lead to one of the worst starts to trout season in Pennsylvania in decades

Trout season has begun in our area less than a week ago, and already some have begun calling it the worst start to the season in decades.

So, why is that, and will it get any better?

Along a beautiful waterway on the Montour rail, part of the waters of Pennsylvania, which were stocked with millions of trout over the weekend, it should be trout fishers of all ages everywhere, but right now, there isn't one.

The problem, simply put, is the rain.

Molly Wood was going in for a catch with her husband, Martin. They drive to Pennsylvania from West Virginia for the 3.2 million fish that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has stocked into 707 streams and 127 lakes.

"We've caught a few today, we got a couple of brown trout," Martin said. "The other guy, he's up here, he got a rainbow yesterday, but other than that, it's pretty tough right now."

That's a common sentiment across the state, some saying that this past week was was worst start to the season in the last 50 years, so what is to blame?

"Mother Nature," said Bob Phillips, the manager of International Angler. "It rained a lot."

Phillips manages a fishing shop not far from where the Wood Family was fishing, and his shop has been around since the 1960s, so they're keenly aware of the history.

"That means the water's up high and the water's dirty," he explained. "It's just harder for the fishermen and the fish have to adapt to those situations, so it's just tougher conditions."

Tony Kocis was in the shop getting supplies, and he's been trout fishing for 48 years, but he was not out the first day and said he didn't know anyone who was out for the first day. What kept him away was much of the same reasoning.

"The water's too high, so what happens is, the brown, it gets over the banks, it's harder for people to see the fish, it's hard to get in the river, it's dangerous," Kocis explained.

That means the trout are still in the river for the taking, but with the current conditions, it may give them more time to just hang out.

Here's the good news: the trout aren't going anywhere, and in addition to that, all the way through April and into the first week of May, the Pennsylvania Game Commission will continue to stock the waterways.