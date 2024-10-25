From trick-or-treat to haunted houses, here's Western Pennsylvania's Halloween weekend happenings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Halloween is right around the corner and there's plenty to do in Western Pennsylvania this weekend to get you in the spooky spirit.

Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, and there are a few communities that are having their trick-or-treat events this weekend. It's also the last weekend for several popular fall festivals, and if you're looking for a fright, there's a scary number of haunted houses and attractions to choose from.

Trick-or-treat in Western Pennsylvania

While most communities hold trick-or-treat on Halloween, there are a few that are celebrating on Saturday, Oct. 26.

North Fayette Township's trick or treat is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Findlay Township is also holding trick or treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Valencia is celebrating from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. New Castle has its trick-or-treat scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Again, most communities have their trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31, but there are a handful this weekend so make sure you check before you get all dressed up.

Haunted houses and attractions around the Pittsburgh area

If you're looking for chills and thrills this weekend, you've got some options.

Laughlintown's Compas Inn, which some believe is home to a few spirits, is holding Haunted Halloween Tales this weekend, Friday through Sunday.

At Bold Escape Rooms in the Strip District, The Chipped Fang is serving up mocktails and vampire-themed challenges inside "a secret lair."

Hundred Acres Manor in the South Hills boasts Pittsburgh's "largest and scariest" haunted house with five sections and add-on attractions.

In Fayette County, the Buffalo Bill house, which was home to a serial killer in "The Silence of the Lambs," is offering tours on Saturday and Sunday.

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest also has a little bit for everyone. The festival is family-friendly up until 6 p.m. After it gets dark, seven haunts and four scare zones open. New this year, kids ages 10 and under can participate in a park-wide scavenger hunt from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall festivals around Western Pennsylvania

If your vibe is more pumpkin spice than Halloween frights, the Pittsburgh Zoo is lit up with thousands of artistically carved gourds as part of its Jack O'Lantern Extravaganza.

There are also plenty of fall festivals around the region, though it's the last weekend for many. Soergel Orchards in Wexford, Triple B Farms in Monongahela and Trax Farms in Finleyville have lots of classic fall activities.

And if crowds aren't your thing, it's peak fall foliage season in Western Pennsylvania. North of Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recommends a drive on the historic Washington's Trail, which goes through Zelienope, Portersville and Slippery Rock. South of the city, Ryerson Station State Park and Linn Run State Park are displaying brilliant fall colors.