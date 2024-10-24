Map shows where the best fall foliage is in Western Pennsylvania before colors start to fade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Peak fall foliage is here in Pittsburgh but time for leaf peeping is running out across the region.

Cool nights and warm, sunny days have led to changing colors across the state, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 24-30.

"Although most color is fading in the northern third of the Commonwealth, lots of vivid foliage awaits sightseers in the middle and southern Appalachians, southern Alleghenies, and southeastern forests. With oak forests peaking in the northern part of the state, this could be the final week for widespread color throughout Penn's Woods," the DCNR says.

Fall foliage has peaked in Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties, which lagged behind in last week's fall foliage report. Beaver, Lawrence, Butler and Armstrong are still showing peak colors.

While the color is starting to fade in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, the report says lower elevations are still showing some great hues.

Where's the best fall foliage this week?

In the Clear Creek Forest District, the DCNR recommends a drive on the historic Washington's Trail, which runs through Zelienople, Portersville and Slippery Rock, with opportunities to visit nearby McConnells Mills and Moraine State Park. But you can't go wrong up north. "Any trip you take this weekend in the region will be full of fall color," the fall foliage report says.

South of Pittsburgh, the DCNR recommends Ryerson Station State Park in southwestern Greene County for a hike. Linn Run State Park in Westmoreland County also has beautiful forests of yellow poplar and red oak, the report says. A drive along Greene and Washington counties' winding roads will also offer beautiful views of hillsides.