Ghosts of the Compass Inn and the Ligonier Valley

LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Compass Inn was a welcome rest stop for travelers in Westmoreland County in the 18th and 19th centuries, but allegedly some of those travelers who stayed never left.

The inn first opened to travelers back in 1799, and it has seen a ton of history drive past its doors since then.

Theresa Gay Rohall, the executive director of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society, says that this inn is a perfect place for stories. And this time of year, some of those stories are the spooky kind.

"Obviously, it's October," said Rohall. "So, we want to be talking about Halloween kind of things and all of the different ghosts and the various stories here at Compass Inn, as well as in the Ligonier Valley."

Yes, allegedly, the Compass Inn is home to a few spirits. During its Haunted Halloween Tours that the inn hosts at the end of the month, you not only hear ghost stories from around the Ligonier Valley, but you get to hear about some of the inn's happy haunts, like the ghost in the tavern room.

"We do have a character. We don't know whether he was a barkeep or whether he was somebody that visited us often," said Rohall. "But many times, you will lock a window or shutter and when you come in the next morning it's open. The dishes will be all moved on the table, and I think this morning I came in and they were all a little askew. So that one ... we don't know who he is, but he does play tricks on us."

There is also a little girl named Susanna who was one of the innkeeper's daughters. She died in the kitchen area when she was 8 years old after being burned by a cauldron of oil. Supposedly, she still lingers near where she died.

"You can find Susanna under the one table," said Rohall. "I always tell people if they are good of heart. But young children tend to find Susanna. We get letters of thank you from children saying I really loved being at Compass Inn when they come for their school field trips, but who was the little girl under the table."

The haunted tours run from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27.