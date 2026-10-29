When is trick-or-treat in the Pittsburgh area?

Halloween is here, and soon trick-or-treaters dressed as pirates, princesses and everything in between will hit the streets of western Pennsylvania in search of candy.

Here's what time trick-or-treating is in Pittsburgh, as well as several communities around the area.

Trick-or-treat time in Pittsburgh 2026

The city of Pittsburgh will host trick-or-treat on Saturday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trick-or-treat times near me

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, giving kids all day to get their costumes ready. Most communities are holding trick-or-treat on Saturday from 6-8 p.m., but check before you head out.

Some communities have trick-or-treat scheduled for Thursday, including most places in Beaver County, where the Beaver County Chiefs of Police Association recommended Thursday because fewer drivers will be out compared to Friday or Saturday nights.

Below are the trick-or-treat times of some of the biggest communities around western Pennsylvania in alphabetical order.

Aliquippa —Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beaver — Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Bethel Park — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bridgeville — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m

Butler — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Cranberry — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Canonsburg — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dormont — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ellwood City — Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Freeport — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Greensburg — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hempfield Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Indiana — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jeannette — Thursday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Latrobe — Saturday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

McCandless Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McKeesport — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroeville — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moon Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Lebanon — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Murrysville — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Castle — Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

North Huntingdon — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Robinson Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ross Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shaler Township — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Slippery Rock — Saturday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington — Saturday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.