Police to crack down on DUI on Halloween weekend

With Halloween this weekend, police will be out in force to make sure drivers are not drunk or impaired. According to the Pennsylvania DUI Association, police will not take any chances on Saturday night during trick-or-treating.

"They're going to be out in patrol cars. They're going to be watching those trick-or-treaters, but they're also going to be watching for signs of impaired driving," Cathy Tress with the PA DUI Association said.

The organization said about 60% of DUI crashes are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. With Halloween on a Saturday this year, that means more parties while kids trick-or-treat.

"It is the perfect storm for this weekend," Tress said.

It is recommended that you have a plan before going to any party. Driving on Halloween is already hard enough, even when sober. Drinking or mixing drugs that impair judgment, reaction time, or cognitive function makes it more dangerous.

"For one night of fun, it's not worth it. Whether you get in a crash or you get arrested, either way you will have consequences you will deal with for the rest of your life," Tress said.

In the age of ride shares and classic public transit, the excuses for driving or riding with someone who has been drinking are no good.

"Don't get in a vehicle if you have a driver that's been drinking," Tress said.

Parents are asked to try to make sure their kids have reflective material to make sure all drivers see them when they are out.