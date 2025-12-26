Pittsburgh nonprofit helps children impacted by gun violence

With the pews packed, children felt the holiday cheer from inside Eastminster Presbyterian Church.

It's a spirit of giving that fills a room for those who've had an important part of their lives stolen.

"When my son was murdered, he was a student at Carnegie Mellon University, and he came home on Christmas break and was senselessly murdered," said Adrienne Young, founder of the non-profit organization Tree of Hope.

Young's son, Javon Thompson, was killed, and one month later, his daughter, Tajaya Thompson, was born. That loss propelled Young to start her nonprofit. Now, for the last 26 years, she's hosted a Christmas event for the children of parents lost to violence.

"It takes a whole village," Young said. "And it does really take a whole village for these children that are being left behind."

This annual event creates a moment of grace and giving with food and free toys.

"And we want to make sure that they have a good Christmas," Young said.

During this year's event, Tajaya Thompson received a gift from her dad.

"You know about your dad, but what you didn't know was that he had $2,000 left in his bank account," Young said. "Throughout the years, we spent way more than that. But we want to present you with the $2,000 that he had left in his account."

For the Tree of Hope and Young, it's about proving that when violence takes place, the community gives back. She's truly shining a light in the darkest times for those who were forever changed by tragedy.

"We've had tragedy strike our family quite a few times. But each time, I say that there is something that we can do to make things better," said Young.

Young said the nonprofit took off due to the help of Carnegie Mellon University and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Now, it continues with the help of state Senator Jay Costa and UPMC.