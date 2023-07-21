Wanted Trafford man arrested, charged after police tipped off to planned 'ride-out' near airport

Investigation underway after early morning drag racing on the Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A wanted man from Trafford was arrested overnight and charged when police were tipped off to a planned "ride out" involving dozens of vehicles gathering near Pittsburgh International Airport.

Deshawn Evans, 41, was wanted on an active warrant and has a suspended driver's license.

He is now in Allegheny County police custody.

Police were notified Thursday of a possible "ride out" involving "dozens of high-end performance vehicles" near the airport. While monitoring the area, investigators said police officers saw vehicles begin gathering at the airport's Public Arrivals curb.

Some of the vehicles gathering in the area began performing burnouts, police said.

While investigating, police identified Evans who they said was driving a vehicle with a heavily tinted license plate and altered brake lights.

Officers ran the vehicle's registration and found it was reported stolen by Altoona police in June.

Evans was arrested and is charged with receiving stolen property and multiple traffic citations. He was arraigned and released on nonmonetary bail.