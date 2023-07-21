Investigation underway after early morning drag racing on the Fort Pitt Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly 50 cars were drag racing and performing burnouts on the Fort Pitt Bridge Friday morning with one of those vehicles striking a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser and nearly running over multiple troopers.

It was a complete takeover of the bridge with more than four dozen cars and possibly upward of 300 people involved around 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

When troopers got on the scene, they say one of those vehicles, a burgundy JEEP Grand Cherokee took off from the scene and hit a marked police cruiser, and nearly ran over troopers.

According to state police, they were able to locate the vehicle close to Bridgeville using license plate readers and took those inside for questioning.

They said they were working to determine who exactly was involved and driving the car at the time.

"Sometimes in a lot of cases with hit and runs and even like DUI stops that kind of lead on a little bit, you see people switch around in the vehicle, or out of the vehicle," said Pa. State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Rocco Gagliardi. "So, we have to conduct all these interviews to actually see who was in charge of that vehicle at the time of the crash, and who was trying to run over our troopers at the scene."

So far, no charges have been filed.

