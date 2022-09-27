Watch CBS News
Tractor-trailer overturns on I-79 northbound, creating lane restriction

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer overturned, creating a lane restriction on I-79 northbound in Cranberry Township.

PennDOT said a crash near Exit 78 - PA 228 closed all lanes but is now creating a lane restriction.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear when the road could fully reopen.

