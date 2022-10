WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford Thursday.

Video shows firefighters battling bright flames and thick black smoke on the side of the road.

A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-79 southbound near Wexford on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: Chris Videll)

It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured.

PennDOT said there was a lane restriction for "fire department activity."