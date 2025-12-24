Toys for Tots helps families in need across Pittsburgh area amid rising demand

Christmas is a time when many kids look forward to getting toys, but 2025 was a year that saw many families across the country struggling in the current economy.

Subsequently, this year saw some of those families turn to their local Toys for Tots chapter to help give their kids a Merry Christmas. One place that seems to have bucked the national trend, however, is the Toys for Tots chapter in Greensburg, which serves a majority of Westmoreland County.

"As far as toys, this year alone we had over 26,000 toys donated and 200 bikes, which was amazing," said Ashlea Lee, media chair for the Greensburg Toys for Tots.

Lee said that the Greensburg chapter's biggest year in terms of need was 2020, during the pandemic, and she notes that this year's need for them was relatively on par with last year.

However, KDKA also spoke briefly over the phone on Wednesday with Jennifer Neilen, the coordinator of Toy for Tots in the Alle-Kiski Valley, who said the chapter saw an increase of over 700 more children hoping for a present from the organization this Christmas.

But both Neilen in Alle-Kiski and Lee in Greensburg said they are fortunate to meet the demand of their communities.

"It's nice to see that it continues to go on every year and that you see a lot of the same people come back and volunteer every year, which is great, and then you see them bring their kids," Lee said. "Because with any volunteer organization, we need the youth. We need youth for the future to keep these kinds of things going because there will always be a need. And so there will always be a need for those who donate and for those who volunteer."

Toys for Tots does great work during the holiday season, but it accepts donations throughout the year.