Toy giveaway honors Kaari Thompson, 4-year-old girl killed in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Christmas toy giveaway was held Thursday in honor of a little girl who lost her life to gun violence in the city.

Four-year-old Kaari Thompson was gunned down alongside her mother, Temani Lewis, on Dec. 1 in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Four-year-old Kaari Thompson was killed in a double shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood on Dec. 1, 2022. (Photo: STK, Embrace Life Media)

Thompson's aunt, Heather Thompson, said she wanted to hold a toy drive to keep the 4-year-old's memory alive.

"She's not here to have Christmas and we can't buy her toys," she said. "So we're trying to give away toys in her honor to other kids, just to share a little joy. Make something good out of this."

Around 200 toys, including bicycles and Barbie dolls, were collected and given away at McDonald's in Wilkinsburg.

Her family hopes to make it a yearly tradition.

"I can't say anything is going to help, maybe a little. Seeing other kids happy is like a little, but nothing is going to take back her being gone," Heather Thompson said. "It's been very hard."

A memorial is now growing outside the Brooklyn Food Market where the child lost her life.

"She was the most beautiful, loveable, adorable grandchild any grandparent could want," Kirk Thompson said during a balloon release for Kaari.

A small Christmas tree, candles, balloons and toys have been placed in front of the store.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.