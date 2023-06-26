Touch-a-Truck first responders' event held at Ross Park Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jamie's Dream Team and the Ross Township Police Department teamed up to host their second Touch-a-Truck first responders event on Sunday.

Families got to explore the inside of a variety of first responder and construction vehicles and meet the heroes that protect and keep local communities safe.

It was a free event and the turnout was great.

"We're excited that so many people have been able to join us," said Jamie Hughes, Fundraising and Event Coordinator with Jamie's Dream Team. "We have some people who have returned. Some organizations and companies have returned from last year too. So, a lot of turnout with the baskets and people donating. So it's been great to see everyone here."

"It's been an excellent event, said Ross Township Police Deputy Chief Brian Kohlhepp. "We've had some great weather and a great turnout, which we always hope for because it brings out more of the community-police interaction and is something we continue to build upon."

All donations and prize money collected during the event will benefit Jamie's Dream Team.