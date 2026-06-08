2 tornadoes confirmed in Pittsburgh area on Saturday

Tornadoes touched down in Washington and Westmoreland counties on Saturday, the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office confirmed.

The NWS said a survey team confirmed that a tornado hit just southeast of Ellsworth. Another survey team confirmed a second tornado touched down southwest of Smithton. Both teams are working to learn more, including the intensity and duration of the tornadoes.

The agency also has a team out in Fayette County to survey the damage left behind by Saturday's storms and determine if there were any other tornadoes.

Based on damage reports, the NWS said the area saw a "large swath" of straight line winds, likely ranging from 60 mph to 80 mph, mostly south of the city of Pittsburgh. There were also some reports of quarter-size hail.

Saturday's severe weather knocked out power for thousands of people, and concerns about high winds prompted the cancellation of Morgan Wallen's second concert at Acrisure Stadium.

The area could see some more storms later this week. Starting Tuesday, it'll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. It could even feel in the 90s for some. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the morning, but isolated thunderstorms arrive later.

Wednesday will be the same trend with humid conditions and highs in the low 80s. Rain and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, are possible in the evening into Thursday. While the timing and severity are still uncertain, the threat is there. Both Wednesday evening and Thursday will be KDKA First Alert Weather Days.