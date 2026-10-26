Today will mark 10 straight days without rain for the Pittsburgh area

Today will mark the 10th straight day in the Pittsburgh region with no measurable rain.

Any alert days ahead? Nope.

Aware: This month will be the sunniest month in Pittsburgh in years, according to NWS data

With less than a week to go now in the month, it is beginning to become clear that we won't see another month, let alone October, like this one in quite some time. Today will be the 10th straight day with no measurable rain in Pittsburgh, the longest stretch of the year so far. We had 9 dry days from the end of May into early June. The National Weather Service also has a tool called a "Ceilometer" that measures the amount of cloud cover each day. During this stretch of dry days, we have recorded sunny or clear skies each day, by far the longest stretch of the last 4 years where I can fairly easily see data. I am also confident this month will be the sunniest month during that span, but I need to run the numbers again to focus on that. It shouldn't be close. We are also running 2° above average so far for the month, and that gap will grow with the warm weather that we are expecting for the final days of the month. We are also 1.18" ahead of the normal 'rain' pace for the month, thanks to a wet start to the month.

Looking at your forecast, highs today will be near 70 degrees, with sunny skies in place for most of the day. We will see partly cloudy skies roll in after 4 p.m. Partly cloudy skies will also stick around for your Tuesday.

KDKA Weather Center

We will be looking at a fairly zonal upper air pattern for the week, meaning no sweeping changes are expected. Over the next week, I have the warmest temperature coming in at 72° (Halloween Day), and I have Tuesday being the coolest, with a high of around 68 degrees. I put in isolated rain chances on Friday, Sunday, & Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Speaking of Halloween, two years ago we saw a high temperature of 80 degrees. We won't be that warm, but the high of 72° will be an above-average temperature. Skies are looking mostly sunny. Should be perfect for all those ghouls & goblins.