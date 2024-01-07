"Best case scenario:" T.J. Watt's brother J.J. provides update on injury

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While it's not the best news as the Steelers await their potential postseason fate, they did reportedly get an update on star edge rusher T.J. Watt.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, T.J. Watt's brother J.J. said that it was the "best case scenario for TJ" and that his brother suffered a grade two MCL sprain in Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Ravens.

Best case scenario for TJ.



Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Everything else looks pristine.



Couple weeks of rest/recovery. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 7, 2024

While still a multi-week recovery process, it's much better than the initial reports of a grade three MCL sprain.

This still means it's likely that Watt would miss next weekend should the Steelers earn a berth in the NFL Playoffs.

They'll learn their fate today as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m., a Jaguars loss would put the Steelers in the playoffs.

Should that game not fall the Steelers' way, they'll have to watch the results of the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.

If the Bills lose to the Dolphins, the Steelers will be in the playoffs.