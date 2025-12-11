Steelers' TJ Watt taken to the hospital for evaluation, status for Week 15 vs. Miami "in question"

The Steelers announced on Thursday that TJ Watt is in the hospital for evaluation, and his status for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins is "in question."

According to a statement from the Steelers, Watt experienced discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation of his lung.

Watt will not practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday is in question.

The Steelers also said that Head Coach Mike Tomlin will provide more updates at an appropriate time.

It was not specified if Watt was injured.

So far this season, the Steelers linebacker has recorded 20 solo tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception.

The Steelers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest details.