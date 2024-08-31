Pittsburgh native T.J. McConnell signs four-year, $45 million extension with Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) - A Western Pennsylvania native and Chartiers Valley graduate is cashing in in the NBA.

According to ESPN, Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell signed a four-year, $45 million extension with the club this week.

McConnell has one year remaining on his current deal which is worth a little over $9 million and this will keep him with the Pacers through the 2028-29 season.

The 32-year-old was a crucial part of the Pacers' run to the NBA's Eastern Conference Final, scoring 10.2 points per game in the regular season and then 11.8 points per game in the playoffs.

He appeared in 71 games and started four this past year.

During his time playing for Chartiers Valley in high school, he scored 2,404 points and went on to play college ball at Duquesne and Arizona.

While McConnell went undrafted in 2015, he joined the Philadelphia 76ers to play in the NBA Summer League and has since spent eight seasons in the league with both the 76ers and now the Pacers, who he signed with in 2019.

Across 627 career games, McConnell has averaged 7.5 points per game and has a field goal percentage of 51.6%.