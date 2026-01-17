T.J. McConnell becomes second player in NBA history to record 3,000 assists off the bench

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell became the second player in NBA history to record 3,000 assists off the bench Friday night.

McConnell, a Pittsburgh native and Chartiers Valley High School graduate, reached the milestone with two assists in the first quarter of Indiana's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The only other player to reach 3,000 assists off the bench is Lou Williams, who played 17 seasons in the NBA from 2005 to 2022. Williams recorded 3,262 assists as a reserve and added 527 as a starter. He was a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner.

After Friday's game, McConnell now has 3,007 assists off the bench. He's one of just five players to reach career marks of 3,000+ points, 2,000+ assists, 1,500+ rebounds, and 500+ steals as a reserve.

"[I'm] just very grateful, very blessed to be in this position," McConnell said after the game. "To be in year 11, and I mean Lou Williams, when you think about guys that come off the bench, him and Jamal Crawford, [Manu] Ginobili, are the guys you really think about. So to even be mentioned with people like that, it's an honor."

McConnell finished Friday night's game with nine assists as the Pacers beat the Pelicans 127-119.

"I've been fortunate to play with some great players, been in some great locker rooms, and [I'm] just thankful for each and every teammate I've played with. They've got to make the shots, so this is about them."