2 Pittsburgh companies named among the most influential companies of 2025 by Time magazine

Reacting to Pittsburgh's entries on TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2025

Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential companies features two businesses with headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Among Time's most influential businesses of 2025 were Dick's Sporting Goods and Duolingo. The list was announced late last month and features "businesses and leaders shaping our world," Time said.

Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods, according to the magazine's Alison Van Houten, "is proving that the sharp decline of brick-and-mortar stores is not universal." Time said for Dick's Sporting Goods' quarter ending on Feb. 1 was its "best-ever for sales."

The sporting goods retailer also announced in May that it is buying shoe company Foot Locker for $2.4 billion. The company said that it expects to close the Foot Locker deal in the second half of 2025.

"With this acquisition, we'll create a new global platform that serves those ever evolving needs through iconic concepts consumers know and love, enhanced store designs and omnichannel experiences, as well as a product mix that appeals to our different customer bases," Dick's CEO Lauren Hobart said in a statement to CBS News in May.

Pittsburgh-based Duolingo has turned "an educational app into a cultural phenomenon," the magazine said.

"The company's bold and playful approach to brand-building has fueled its rapid growth: Duolingo more than doubled its monthly active users from 2022 to 2024," Time's Joe Mullich wrote.

To find the most influential companies of 2025, the magazine crowdsourced suggestions and applications from across sectors, surveyed Time contributors and correspondents, and sought advice from outside experts.