Tiki torches sold at BJ's recalled after reports of burn injuries

MARLBORO - About 90,000 tiki torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club are being recalled because they can break open or fall while lit.

A notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall affects 72-inch Berkley Jensen Citronella Tiki Torches that were made in India. The torch tops are copper-plated, nickel-plated, black or gray with a fiberglass wick.

Burn injuries reported with recalled tiki torches

So far, there have been nine reports of the tiki torch tops breaking or falling off, and in two instances people suffered burn injuries.

BJ's says anyone who has the recalled torches should "immediately stop" using them.

Recalled tiki torches sold at all BJ's stores

BJ's says the torches were sold exclusively at all of its locations nationwide and online at BJs.com between Jan. 2015 and Nov. 2023 for about $13. There are BJ's stores in 17 states, including Massachusetts, Florida, Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Anyone who bought a recalled torch can get their money back.

"Consumers should destroy and dispose of or return the tiki torches (with the fuel reservoir empty) to BJ's Wholesale Club to receive a refund," the CPSC says.