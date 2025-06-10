Electrical fire halts business for Bloomfield sandwich shop

A sandwich shop's kitchen is in disarray after an electrical fire Saturday morning.

The Thyme Machine in Bloomfield says it has set up a GoFundMe for the workers while it figures out what comes next.

This isn't the first time a fire has happened at this spot either. The Momma Ros' Bloomfield Sandwich Shop caught fire in 2012.

There is a lot of wood and siding hanging outside.

"You know, it's painful for everybody," David Mance of Bloomfield said.

David Namestnik owns Lot 17 on Liberty Avenue. He knows this stretch of that street well, especially the building a couple of doors down.

"I mean, people would line up every weekend for breakfast sandwiches," he said, referring to Thyme Machine.

The poppy seed kaiser rolls that were part of those sandwiches lay unused now.

"I got a phone call with concern about our business," Namestnik said, referring to Lot 17.

Instead, what served as a kitchen for prep was left as anything but that.

Thyme Machine says the flames spread through the walls and under the floor. Those nearby are devastated.

"If we needed something, they were always there," Namestnik said.

Now, they're hoping the community can do the same.

"Bloomfield's a great business community; we all help each other and root for each other," Namestnik said.

In an Instagram post, Thyme Machine said it's waiting to hear back from insurance before deciding its next steps.

The sandwich shop said it's "not sure about what the future" will look like, but that it intends to keep people updated.