Thursday will be Pittsburgh's coldest weather day of the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's 0.69" of rain has bumped our monthly rain totals up to 1.76". We are still 0.86" of an inch behind the normal monthly pace.

After two stormy days, we finally get to dry out a little for the final day of February.

Today will be dry from start to finish with just some lake effect snow showers possible well north of I-80 this morning.

High temperatures expected today - February 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Skies will start off partly cloudy but should be mostly sunny for the afternoon. The sunshine won't help warm us up much with highs just getting back to the mid to upper 30s.

Morning lows have dipped to the low 20s in a couple of places. You'll certainly want to grab the jacket today as you're heading out. We call February a wrap at the end of the day and it has been an interesting one.

Conditions throughout the day on Thursday, February 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

We will end the month as one of the warmest February's on record.

If this wasn't a leap year, this February would be the fourth warmest on record. It is a VERY impressive number with only 2017 being warmer when it comes to the current location (1947-current) and what I consider the "modern" era of Pittsburgh weather. Most of our warm weather records in Pittsburgh were set either over the last 20 years or before 1947.

Since we have a leap year this year, I expect we will see a top ten month overall but will likely fall out of the top ten when it comes to overall average monthly temperature.

Looking ahead, the chill remains through Friday morning with morning lows on Friday in the 20s too. Friday highs will be warmer than today with highs hitting the low 50s in most places. I have Saturday highs hitting the mid-50s. There will be a rain chance in the overnight hours from Friday to Saturday morning.

Most if not all of the rain will be out of here by sunrise on Saturday morning. Skies will remain cloudy on Saturday though limiting the warm-up to just the mid-50s for highs. The warmest weather in months will be here Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with highs near 70°.

I now have us hitting 70° on Monday for the high.

7-day forecast: February 29, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

