Thomas Jefferson high schooler goes viral for shredding "Thunderstruck" on marching band's marimba

A Thomas Jefferson High School student has gone viral for rocking out on a marimba to the marching band's rendition of "Thunderstruck."

Millions of people are impressed with the way Layla Clark is tearing up the keys playing AC/DC's "Thunderstruck," going viral after a video of her was posted by a user on the social media app X.

A year ago, Layla Clark's mom took a video of her playing the marimba, which is like a xylophone with wooden keys, throughout the band's rendition of "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC. It got millions of views on TikTok, and now she's going viral all over again.

A social media user on X wrote that he told his phone to play him something happy every morning, and when it played Clark's video, he wrote "A+" and reposted it. Countless other people, including some celebrities, have reposted the video as well, marveling over the way Clark shreds the keys.

"Yes, it was so hard," she said. "It took me forever to actually get it down. And I'm not gonna lie, I still don't have it perfected."

It seems like she's perfected it enough. She's now gaining national and international attention — but not before she became famous at school.

"So it wasn't the students that were the problem, it was the teachers," Clark said. "My phone, like my e-mail, my school e-mail, was blowing up from teachers like, 'Did you see your video? You're viral. You're viral.'"

Clark is a senior, and next year she's going to college with hopes of becoming a veterinarian. In the meantime, she'll keep on managing her newfound mega-viral fame.

"Why do you think people like it so much?" KDKA's Barry Pintar asked.

"From what I've seen, people say it makes them happy," Clark replied.