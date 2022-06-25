Three women shot on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three women were shot in an overnight altercation on the South Side.

According to information from Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 3:30 a.m., police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired on S. 12th Street between East Carson and Sarah streets.

Not long after, a woman who had been shot in the leg arrived at the Zone 3 police station on E. Warrington Avenue and was treated until medics took her to the hospital.

Two other women went to a local hospital, one was shot in the hand and required surgery, while another was shot in the leg.

It's believed all three had been shot on S. 12th Street.

Several people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details