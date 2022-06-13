Three Rivers Arts Festival comes to an end

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Three Rivers Arts Festival came to an end on Sunday after a busy, event-filled weekend in Pittsburgh.

This year's event focused on the Cultural District after having moved there for Point State Park, where it had been held for many years.

The changes didn't stop people from making sure they attended, however.

Artists had mixed feelings about the move, which was prompted by a new law that limits how long state parks can be used for festivals and for other multi-day events.