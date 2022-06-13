Watch CBS News
Local News

Three Rivers Arts Festival comes to an end

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Three Rivers Arts Fest wraps up
Three Rivers Arts Fest wraps up 00:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Three Rivers Arts Festival came to an end on Sunday after a busy, event-filled weekend in Pittsburgh.

This year's event focused on the Cultural District after having moved there for Point State Park, where it had been held for many years.

The changes didn't stop people from making sure they attended, however.

Artists had mixed feelings about the move, which was prompted by a new law that limits how long state parks can be used for festivals and for other multi-day events.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 1:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.