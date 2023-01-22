Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people taken to the hospital after late-night shooting

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are in stable condition after they were taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, around 2:30 a.m., they were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. 

Once they arrived, they found that three people had been struck by gunfire. 

All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

State police are conducting interviews related to a review of surveillance video from the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 22, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.