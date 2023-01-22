Three people taken to the hospital after late-night shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are in stable condition after they were taken to the hospital following a late-night shooting.

According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, around 2:30 a.m., they were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue.

Once they arrived, they found that three people had been struck by gunfire.

All three were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

State police are conducting interviews related to a review of surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Pittsburgh at 412-787-2000.

