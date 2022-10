Thousands to gather for Festival of Combustion

Thousands to gather for Festival of Combustion

Thousands to gather for Festival of Combustion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Approximately 3,000 people are expected to attend the Festival of Combustion at the Carrie Blast Furnaces.

This is a celebration of industrial arts and American crafts.

There will be flame performances, hot air balloons, glassblowing, and more.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.