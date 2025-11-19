Pittsburgh businessman announces run for state Senate seat

Thomas West, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for Pittsburgh mayor, announced a run for the 38th Senatorial District seat, currently held by Democrat Lindsey Williams.

"I just want to say, I am fired up," Williams said during his announcement speech on Wednesday. "We need policies that will lower costs for families, bring back jobs and make this region a shining example of what is possible. For all of those reasons, I am excited to announce my candidacy to be the next Pennsylvania senator from District 38."

The district covers much of the North Hills and Allegheny River Valley communities in Allegheny County, including Ross Township, Sharpsburg, and Tarentum, along with Highland Park in Pittsburgh.

"We need a state senator from District 38 that shows up, works tirelessly, and that forms a connection with the families, businesses, and communities throughout," West said.

West, who owns a men's clothing store in Lawrenceville, did not mention Williams by name in his speech on Wednesday. West lost to Tony Moreno in the Republican primary for Pittsburgh mayor.

He said the region is often held back by expensive regulation, government interference and tax load.

"I'm a business owner, and too many times, our local and state governments seem to be at war with businesses, both small and big. That must end," West said.

The region needs to welcome new industries, including artificial intelligence, West added. He also took aim at Democratic socialism, saying there are local politicians with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America.

"We must protect our girls who want a level playing field, whether in sports or in the promise of a successful career," he said to cheers in the room.

West described how his family grew up poor, saying they relied on the government for help. He grew emotional on the subject.

"I know families need a helping hand, but we also need to focus on the bad polices that chase business and industries and good-paying jobs from the region," West said.

Too often, he says, politicians cover up bad policies with expensive handouts paid for by taxpayers, leading to generational poverty,

West, who is in his late 40s, has a male partner.