Third case of monkeypox diagnosed in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A third case of monkeypox is confirmed in Allegheny County, the Health Department said in a news release on Friday afternoon.

The Health Department said it has started the contact tracing process.

All three patients are young men in their 20s and 30s, the Health Department said. All of them are isolating at home and none were admitted to the hospital.

"The Health Department has been monitoring and working with our state and federal public health agencies since the monkeypox virus started appearing in countries that do not typically experience cases of this illness," ACHD Director Dr. Debra Bogen said. "The department is prepared to assist both residents and our community partners as cases of this virus are diagnosed."

All three cases have popped up in the last 24 hours.

"The contagiousness of monkeypox is very different from COVID-19," ACHD Clinical Services Deputy Director Dr. Barbara Nightingale said. "It is spread through much closer contact with someone who has the illness."

Symptoms to watch out for include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.

The CDC is investigating all of the cases.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has identified 13 cases of monkeypox, health experts said. Seven of the cases are in the Philadelphia area and six of them are in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

If you need to get tested, call your doctor or the health department for guidance. Central Outreach Wellness Center said it has test kits available.

