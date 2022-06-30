2nd case of monkeypox reported in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A second case of monkeypox has been reported in Pittsburgh.

Central Outreach Wellness Center said it treated another patient with monkeypox on Thursday, a day after reporting its first case.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Pittsburgh's first case involved a southwestern Pennsylvania resident receiving care in Pittsburgh. The state's other cases have been in Philadelphia.

Central Outreach Wellness Center Founder Dr. Stacy Lane said the virus is often transmitted by skin-to-skin, including sexual contact. She said many cases have been among gay and bisexual men.

Central Outreach's location on the North Shore has access to the treatment and vaccine, which were developed to protect against smallpox and may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

