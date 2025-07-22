Beloved college student from Pittsburgh area dies after collapsing during half marathon in Erie

A Thiel College student from Armstrong County died after collapsing during the Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie over the weekend.

Toby Atwood, a student-athlete at the private college in Greenville, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday during the event put on by the Erie Runners Club, officials said on Tuesday. A cause of death was not immediately known.

The Kittanning native and Armstrong Junior-Senior High School graduate was a rising senior and a member of the college's women's tennis team.

Toby Atwood, a Thiel College student, died on July 20, 2025. Credit: Thiel College

"Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed," Thiel College Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Michael McKinney said in a news release. "During this heartbreaking time, we mourn for Toby and extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, classmates, teammates, coach, instructors, and all who knew her."

The news release said Atwood was a business administration and accounting double major, received one of Thiel's full scholarship awards and maintained a 4.0 GPA while being co-captain of the women's tennis team.

Atwood, a member of the National College Honor Society, was recently inducted into Chi Eta Sigma, the honorary society for commerce, and was the president of the Zeta Tau Alpha women's fraternity, the college said.

In a post on Facebook, the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity said the 21-year-old was a "light in everyone's life" who "touched the lives of so many."

"There was never a dull moment with her and she was always there for the people she loved when they needed it," the national organization for the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity said in the post. "Toby truly left her mark while she was with us. She was seen as a leader, role model and mentor. She was strong, resilient, and never afraid to speak her mind. There will forever be a hole in our hearts and our chapter without her."

Thiel College said counseling services are available to students and employees.

Funeral services for Atwood are still being finalized.